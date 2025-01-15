The Boston Red Sox are actively seeking top-tier talent to strengthen their roster for the upcoming MLB season. Following last year’s underwhelming performance, the team is laser-focused on returning to the postseason. Among their priorities is acquiring an All-Star pitcher, with reports suggesting interest from a San Diego Padres player.

With talents like Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler already on the roster, the Red Sox showcased glimpses of potential last season. Adding another standout player could solidify their pitching rotation and energize their postseason ambitions. Rumors are swirling about the team’s pursuit of Scott, a move that could make a significant impact.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Red Sox have emerged as strong contenders for Scott. “The Red Sox are the clear front-runners for Scott. Their chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, was a left-handed reliever in his playing days and seems obsessed with corralling lefty pitchers,” Bowden noted.

NBC Sports Boston’s Justin Leger echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the strategic fit between Scott and Boston’s needs. “Scott and Boston are a perfect match, even after the signings of fellow southpaws Aroldis Chapman and Justin Wilson,” Leger wrote. With additional trade assets on hand, the Red Sox appear well-positioned to make a compelling offer for the Padres’ star pitcher.

Tanner Scott #66 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the Division Series at Petco Park on October 08, 2024 in San Diego, California.

What Scott could bring to the Red Sox

The Red Sox have shown interest in adding Scott to their roster, and for good reason. According to Leger, the Padres pitcher could provide the much-needed stability the team seeks as they prepare for the upcoming season.

“Scott would bring much-needed stability to the back end of a bullpen that will feature a 37-year-old Chapman, Liam Hendriks coming off Tommy John surgery, and Justin Slaten entering his second MLB season,” Leger explained. With other key players already poised to make an impact, Scott’s presence could help solidify the bullpen and enhance the team’s overall performance.

Red Sox face competition in the race for Scott

The Red Sox aren’t the only team vying for the 30-year-old pitcher. According to Bowden, several franchises are eyeing Scott as a potential upgrade for their bullpen.

“The Blue Jays and Giants are also strong candidates to sign Scott, as both could use an upgrade at the closer position. Other possible destinations include the Dodgers, Rangers, and Diamondbacks,” Bowden reported. With multiple teams in contention, the race to secure Scott’s signature is expected to heat up.

Scott’s All-Star season stats

Scott delivered an exceptional performance in his All-Star season, splitting time between the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres. The 30-year-old pitcher posted an impressive 1.75 ERA and racked up 84 strikeouts across 72 innings. These stellar stats earned him a spot in the MLB All-Star Game for the first time in his career, showcasing his ability to make a significant impact at the highest level.