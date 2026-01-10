Panthers make final decision on Bryce Young’s continuity as QB1 for 2026 season

The Carolina Panthers have made the NFL playoffs for the first time in seven years. Now, the club has made its final decision regarding the future of Bryce Young as QB1.

It took three seasons for Bryce Young to reach the playoffs. In previous years, the Panthers were reportedly open to trading him, but after a solid 2025 NFL season, those discussions appear to be off the table.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers plan to exercise the fifth-year option in Bryce Young’s contract. This decision keeps him in Carolina for at least two more seasons, with the possibility of a new long-term deal depending on his performance and the team’s results in the 2026 playoffs.

Bryce Young has improved, but success is still missing

The 2025 season was a step forward for Bryce Young. The former No. 1 overall pick showed improvement across nearly every statistical category, helping the Panthers end a seven-year playoff drought.

Young finished the regular season with an 8-8 record, a 63.6% completion rate, 3,011 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Aside from the interceptions, those numbers represent career highs for him.

However, this still falls short of what Carolina expected after investing so much in the former Alabama standout. With a final QB rating of 47.7, questions remain about Young’s ceiling, which explains why the Panthers are not ready to offer a contract extension without seeing further development over the next two years.

Reaching the 2026 playoffs helps his case, but Young must deliver greater success and turn the Panthers into legitimate contenders. Otherwise, the organization may allow his rookie contract to play out and consider moving on if results don’t improve.

The NFC South may be helping Bryce Young

Many fans consider the NFC South the weakest division in the NFL. While that may have helped Bryce Young gain confidence, it also raises concerns about how he performs against stronger competition.

Carolina finished 5-6 against non-division opponents and 3-3 within the NFC South. The Panthers were not dominant either inside or outside the division, which continues to fuel doubts about Young’s overall impact and long-term potential as a franchise quarterback.

