Red Sox News: Alex Cora receives clear message from Triston Casas ahead of upcoming 2026 MLB season

There’s no doubt that the Boston Red Sox are currently in the spotlight due to the back-and-forth between this historic team and Alex Bregman. However, Alex Cora has plenty of reasons to be confident in his roster, for example, Triston Casas knows he can be a major contributor at Fenway this year.

During a recent conversation with the media, revealed by Chris Cotillo via X, Casas acknowledged that 2025 wasn’t his best year, but he believes he has all the potential needed to become an All-Star player.

“I definitely believe in my abilities and think they’re up there with the best in the game. I’ve just got to be on the field, stay healthy and get that sample size,” the first baseman started.

“I’ve had good stretches as a major league player. I’ve had mostly bad ones. I see and know the habits of the best and I think I’m right there with them. I haven’t shown it on the field, but mentally, I think that I still have that potential of being an All-Star-caliber player.”

Triston Casas #36 of the Boston Red Sox.

Competition for Casas in 2026

The arrival of Willson Contreras at Fenway from the St. Louis Cardinals undoubtedly creates healthy competition for Triston Casas. Still, Casas knows that Contreras is coming to strengthen a position that has been a weakness for Boston in recent years.

“As of right now, the way it is, he’s a better player than me and has been for his entire career. To upgrade at a position that has been deficient for the last two years is exactly what the team needed.”

On the other hand, Alex Cora also praised in the media what Contreras can contribute moving forward: “We have a very balanced team, and management continues to work hard to make it even better… Willson is going to add a lot to the lineup with his hard-hitting approach and his ability to drive the ball to all fields, which he demonstrated even more last year,” he explained.