After blocking trade to NY Yankees, Ketel Marte learns Diamondbacks’ final decision on his future

Ketel Marte was never going to be traded to the New York Yankees. He made that crystal clear by including the Bronx Bombers in his five-team no trade list—along with the Athletics, San Francisco Giants, Pittsburgh Pirates, and St. Louis Cardinals. However, he will now be headed nowhere as the Arizona Diamondbacks made their final stance on the three-time MLB All-Star.

It took a while, but Arizona has made up its mind. After listening to offers left to right around MLB, the D-backs have decided Marte is staying put. Instead of trading him away, the latest report in the league indicates Marte isn’t leaving Phoenix any time soon.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks ended weeks of speculation about the status of All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte on Friday, determining they will not trade him, a person with the team said,” as reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Maria Torres.

Why did Arizona even consider trading Marte?

Talents like Marte don’t come around often in MLB. His accolades include three All-Star selections, the 2023 NLCS MVP Award, and the 2024 Silver Slugger Award. At first glance, there seemed to be no reason why Arizona would ever pick up the phone on trade calls for Marte.

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks after hitting a home run.

The D-backs didn’t shop him out of fear of losing him for nothing in free agency, either. Marte is signed through the 2031 season, so that is the least of Arizona’s concerns. Instead, the main factor behind the trade rumors reportedly stemmed from clubhouse issues. Based on the Diamondbacks’ final decision, it appears those concerns were greatly exaggerated—or that Arizona believes it can work past them.

Now or never scenario for D-backs

Though moving on from Marte didn’t seem wise for Arizona, exploring the market made a lot of sense. Once the 2026 MLB season gets underway, Marte will earn 10-and-5 rights, meaning he can veto any proposed trade.

Therefore, this offseason was the last chance the Diamondbacks could deal the star infielder with almost complete freedom—aside from his five-team no-trade list.

Arizona did its due diligence, tested the waters, and ultimately decided it was best to keep Marte around. Retaining Marte is also a sign Arizona is staying away from Alex Bregman, paving the way for a return to the Boston Red Sox with their final decision.

What is a 10-and-5 player in MLB?

As stated by MLB.com’s glossary, players who have accrued 10 years of Major League service time and spent the past five consecutive years with the same team are awarded 10-and-5 rights. Under these rights, they have the final say on any proposed trade. Having entered the league in 2015 and been with the D-backs since 2017, Marte will fulfill both criteria early in 2026.

