Why isn’t Teoscar Hernandez playing in the Dodgers’ game vs the Diamondbacks?

Teoscar Hernández has not been doing a good job at the plate, and that is something that has been noticed. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed he is not playing well and decided to give him a couple of days of rest, so he will miss Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The report was shared by Fabian Ardaya on X, who quoted Roberts on the situation with Hernández: “Clearly he hasn’t handled right-handed pitching (.689 OPS). I think that a two-day reset could help. He’s an everyday guy, but I do think that where we’re at, you’ve got to perform too.”

Roberts is not lying. In the last two games against the Diamondbacks, Hernández failed to contribute anything in seven at-bats. Furthermore, in his last eight games, he has managed just three hits and one RBI in 27 at-bats for a .111 batting average.

Hernández Remains a Key Player

After the two-day rest, the Dodgers can count on Hernández to return to the lineup, where he has provided important contributions throughout the season. He is second on the team in RBIs with 77, tied for second with 25 doubles, and is in the top five for hits this season with 104.

August has not been the best month for him, with a batting average of .211, but he at least managed to stay above .200. He also played in 24 games this month, which is significant considering he was limited to just 19 games in July.

The Dodgers’ Next Series

The Dodgers’ final game in August will be against the Diamondbacks. They will begin September with a pair of road series against the Pirates and Orioles and will not return home until September 8 to play the Rockies.

