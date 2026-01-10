Red Sox President issues major statement on Alex Bregman negotiations

The MLB offseason continues to move at a rapid pace, even with several high-profile free agents still undecided. One of them is Alex Bregman, who is carefully considering each offer, including a potential return to the Boston Red Sox.

That said, some believe that finalizing deals with certain players as soon as possible is crucial, while others argue that rushing these negotiations can be counterproductive.

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy recently spoke with the media and, in a way, hinted that there is no rush regarding the Bregman situation. “We’re still in January … there’s no deadline,” he said via Chris Cotillo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not only that, but the President and Chief Executive Officer also pointed out that the Red Sox have added more payroll via trade than any other club: “It’s been slow on the free agent side for us.”

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy.

Advertisement

What more do the Red Sox need?

While the Boston rotation remains a major question mark for 2026, some critics believe the Red Sox reportedly overlooking biggest need by prioritizing high-priced infielders over elite arms.

Advertisement

see also Alex Bregman’s expected response to latest Red Sox offer, revealed

Instead of a frontline starter, the front office has focused on depth, recently agreeing to a minor-league deal with former Marlins player Seth Martinez. The 31-year-old right-hander will join spring training as a non-roster invitee, but his arrival does little to quiet the fanbase’s demand for a true ace to anchor the staff.