John Harbaugh sends a message about his post-Ravens NFL future

John Harbaugh isn’t wasting any time after being dismissed by the Baltimore Ravens, where he spent 18 years as head coach. He recently told Jay Glazer that he already has a clear sense of what his NFL future could look like, with fewer than five teams on his shortlist.

“Just spoke with John Harbaugh who told me that while a ton of teams have reached out to him about their openings,” Glazer revealed in a post on X that quickly drew more than 300,000 views and dozens of replies, including reactions from Ravens fans.

According to Glazer, Harbaugh plans to narrow his focus to no more than four teams. “He’s going to take the weekend and narrow it down to maybe three or four to go interview for rather than all across the board,” the FOX reporter wrote.

Potential landing spots for Harbaugh

Neither Harbaugh nor league sources have publicly identified his next destination, but a report from Dianna Russini suggests he is closely monitoring quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and another passer, offering a clue as to the type of situation he may be targeting.

Another report, separate from Russini’s, indicates that the Titans, Dolphins and other teams could be viable options for Harbaugh. In total, as many as six NFL teams have already reached out, giving the former Ravens coach plenty of leverage as he weighs his decision.

“On John Harbaugh—no interviews this weekend, he’ll start this coming week. Sources say six teams reached out right away, Miami made it seven last night. He won’t interview with them all. So I’d see the realistic landing spots, as of now, as the Giants, Dolphins, Titans and Falcons,” Albert Breer wrote on X.