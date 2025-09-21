Giancarlo Stanton strikes a deal with young Yankees fan to get back his 450th home run ball

Giancarlo Stanton reached a milestone on Friday night, blasting his 450th career home run but the real story came after. A young New York Yankees fan named Everett, who happened to be wearing Stanton’s jersey, was the one who caught the ball.

Instead of asking for anything big, Everett gladly handed the ball back, making the exchange a special moment. Stanton made sure to thank him properly, trading a bat and signed baseballs before spending time chatting with Everett and his family.

For Stanton, the milestone carried extra meaning. “It’s cool to see the names I’m catching and tying and going above,” he said. But walking away with both the home run ball and a memory with a young Yankees fan made the night even more unforgettable.

Special HR for Stanton’s career

Stanton has blasted his way into the record books again. According to a stat from Bryan Hoch, the slugger hit his 450th career home run in just his 1,719th game, making him the fifth-fastest player to reach that milestone.

The only four players to get there faster were a who’s who of all-time power hitters like him: Mark McGwire (1,524 games), Babe Ruth (1,585), Alex Rodriguez (1,684), and Harmon Killebrew (1,713).

Boone: Stanton’s Hall of Fame Career Isn’t Over

Aaron Boone lauded Stanton after the game, calling his career “Hall of Fame” worthy while adding that he believes the slugger has “a lot more to go.” Boone went on to praise Stanton as an “awesome person, awesome teammate” who has earned immense respect from everyone in the clubhouse.

