Trending topics:
laliga

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for Real Madrid vs Betis in 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 18?

Real Madrid are set to face Real Betis in LaLiga Matchday 18 action, but in a major blow to Los Blancos, Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of today's lineup.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe celebrates a goal.

Real Madrid are facing a key commitment against Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga Matchday 18, under pressure not to drop any more ground in the title race. However, they must face this challenge without Kylian Mbappe, as the star forward will not even be on the bench for this match.

Through an official statement on December 31, Real Madrid confirmed that Mbappe suffered a sprain in his left knee and that his recovery will be evaluated based on daily progress, with no established timeline.

This situation has sounded alarms for the coaching staff, as there is uncertainty regarding whether the forward will be fit for the Spanish Super Cup semifinals, where Real Madrid are set to face Atletico Madrid on Thursday, January 8.

Advertisement

The gap behind Barcelona in the fight for LaLiga remains significant, as Real Madrid are currently seven points behind the leaders, but a victory would allow them to close in and stay in the hunt.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

This is certainly a major loss for Xabi Alonso, as Mbappe is coming off a year as the top scorer of 2025 with 66 goals across all competitions. To replace him, the Spanish manager has decided to call upon Gonzalo Garcia, while Franco Mastantuono remains another option on the bench.

When could Mbappe return?

Kylian Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s 59 calendar-year goals: What is Lionel Messi’s record?

see also

Kylian Mbappe matches Cristiano Ronaldo’s 59 calendar-year goals: What is Lionel Messi’s record?

In a press conference, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso confirmed that Mbappe’s availability is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, and he has not ruled out a return for the Spanish Super Cup.

Advertisement

However, the renowned French outlet L’Équipe reports that the forward’s recovery could take between three to four weeks. If this timeline holds true, Mbappe would miss the Spanish Super Cup clash against Atletico Madrid and might only return in time for the Champions League match against Monaco on January 20.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Real Betis live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Betis reportedly make a decision on Lo Celso joining Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami
Soccer

Real Betis reportedly make a decision on Lo Celso joining Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Where to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026
Soccer

Where to watch Real Betis vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

What happens if Falcons lose or win today vs Saints?
NFL

What happens if Falcons lose or win today vs Saints?

Better Collective Logo