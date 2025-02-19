Nothing ruins the excitement of a game like the sky suddenly darkening, the wind picking up, and those first drops of rain falling onto the diamond. Many times, players have continued playing, but not always.

Although fans hold out hope that it’s just a passing shower, umpires often look up at the sky and, within minutes, the dreaded announcement comes: “Rain delay”. Or even worse… “Game postponed”.

Rain is baseball’s silent enemy, capable of turning an epic showdown into a long wait. But what really happens when an Major League Baseball game is interrupted? When is a game considered official?

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens when it rains during a MLB game?

In MLB, when rain interrupts a game, different decisions can be made depending on the intensity and duration of the bad weather. If rain begins during a game, the umpires may order a temporary pause, known as a “rain delay“, while waiting for conditions to improve.

Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees walks off the field as the tarp is put on the field for a rain delay against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2019. (Source: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Advertisement

During this time, players retreat to the clubhouse and fans remain in the stadium awaiting updates. If the rain stops and the field is in playable condition, the game resumes from the point where it was interrupted.

Advertisement

However, if the rain persists and conditions do not allow play to continue, the game may be suspended or, in some cases, canceled. If the game has not yet reached the middle of the fifth inning, it is considered unofficial and must be rescheduled from the beginning on a later date, usually as part of a doubleheader.

Advertisement

On the other hand, if at least five full innings have been played and one team is leading, the game can be declared official, and the result is recorded in favor of the team ahead on the scoreboard.

When a game is postponed before it starts, tickets are usually valid for the rescheduled date. If the cancellation occurs after the game has begun, tickets may be refunded or exchanged, depending on the home team’s policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the case of the playoffs, every effort is made to reschedule the game as soon as possible since each match is crucial to the series. Undoubtedly, rain can sometimes ruin the excitement for fans, but the teams will face each other again at another time.