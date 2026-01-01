MLB Rumors: Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte reportedly has five teams following him

The Arizona Diamondbacks emerged as a surprise contender last season, thanks in large part to the standout performances of Eugenio Suarez and Ketel Marte. Their efforts kept fans hopeful for a postseason berth, but ultimately, the team fell short of realizing those aspirations.

Looking ahead to the next season, the Diamondbacks face significant uncertainty surrounding one of their star players. Marte, a critical component of the team’s lineup, could be on the move as reports indicate that five teams are expressing interest in the seasoned 32-year-old second baseman.

The Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, and Detroit Tigers are the franchises reportedly eyeing Marte. According to Diamondbacks insider John Gambadoro, negotiations remain fluid, and the potential suitors are currently in a holding pattern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There remains significant interest from five teams in trading for Ketel Marte, with a few others continuing to make inquiries. So, there’s been no change there,” Gambadoro updated on his X account regarding Marte’s status and his prospects for 2026.

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

How close are these five teams to signing Marte?

As anticipation mounts over Marte’s destination, the five interested teams reportedly vary in their levels of engagement. Notably, the Mariners appear to be the frontrunners, seeking to bolster their lineup by pairing Marte with Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez.

Advertisement

see also D-backs GM Mike Hazen provides key update on All-Star Ketel Marte trade talks

Here’s a breakdown of the situation with the other four teams:

Red Sox: Reports suggest that Boston is keen on securing a star for the second base position, with Marte being a prime target. However, they’re weighing the cost, as the Diamondbacks are expected to demand pitching prospects in return.

Reds: Cincinnati was considered the leading candidate during the Winter Meetings. They purportedly proposed a trade package featuring Nick Lodolo or Chase Burns.

Rays: Committed to making a significant impact next season, Tampa Bay reportedly tabled a $100 million contract offer, complete with a signing bonus.

Tigers: Although linked to Marte, Detroit has yet to present a concrete proposal.

Advertisement

It’s also known that the New York Yankees are not among the teams Marte is considering. As the situation unfolds, the question of where Marte will play next season remains shrouded in uncertainty.

SurveyWhich team will sign Marte for the next season? Which team will sign Marte for the next season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement