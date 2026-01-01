Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte reportedly has five teams following him

The Arizona Diamondbacks, aiming to replicate their stellar 2025 season, are now facing the potential loss of one of their star players, Ketel Marte. Reports indicate that five franchises have expressed interest in acquiring Marte.

By Santiago Tovar

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
© Getty ImagesKetel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks emerged as a surprise contender last season, thanks in large part to the standout performances of Eugenio Suarez and Ketel Marte. Their efforts kept fans hopeful for a postseason berth, but ultimately, the team fell short of realizing those aspirations.

Looking ahead to the next season, the Diamondbacks face significant uncertainty surrounding one of their star players. Marte, a critical component of the team’s lineup, could be on the move as reports indicate that five teams are expressing interest in the seasoned 32-year-old second baseman.

The Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, and Detroit Tigers are the franchises reportedly eyeing Marte. According to Diamondbacks insider John Gambadoro, negotiations remain fluid, and the potential suitors are currently in a holding pattern.

There remains significant interest from five teams in trading for Ketel Marte, with a few others continuing to make inquiries. So, there’s been no change there,Gambadoro updated on his X account regarding Marte’s status and his prospects for 2026.

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

How close are these five teams to signing Marte?

As anticipation mounts over Marte’s destination, the five interested teams reportedly vary in their levels of engagement. Notably, the Mariners appear to be the frontrunners, seeking to bolster their lineup by pairing Marte with Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez.

see also

Here’s a breakdown of the situation with the other four teams:

  • Red Sox: Reports suggest that Boston is keen on securing a star for the second base position, with Marte being a prime target. However, they’re weighing the cost, as the Diamondbacks are expected to demand pitching prospects in return.
  • Reds: Cincinnati was considered the leading candidate during the Winter Meetings. They purportedly proposed a trade package featuring Nick Lodolo or Chase Burns.
  • Rays: Committed to making a significant impact next season, Tampa Bay reportedly tabled a $100 million contract offer, complete with a signing bonus.
  • Tigers: Although linked to Marte, Detroit has yet to present a concrete proposal.
It’s also known that the New York Yankees are not among the teams Marte is considering. As the situation unfolds, the question of where Marte will play next season remains shrouded in uncertainty.

