MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman’s suitors pave the way for return to Red Sox with final decisions

Alex Bregman has drawn interest from several teams in the MLB offseason. However, the Boston Red Sox have always been considered the favorites. According to a recent report, the path is now clear for the organization in Beantown to re-sign its third baseman.

The worst part may finally be in the past for the Red Sox. Although the Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Arizona Diamondbacks have all been viewed as strong suitors for Bregman, their odds now appear slim to none, with Boston once again in pole position.

Based on the latest information around MLB, the Tigers, Blue Jays, and Diamondbacks have all taken firm stances in their pursuit of Bregman. They’re far from completely out of the race, but they appear willing to give the Red Sox space to maneuver—and that might well be all she wrote.

Bregman seems to be Boston-bound

“The Detroit Tigers aren’t expected to be serious bidders, the Arizona Diamondbacks don’t have the money to sign him unless they trade Ketel Marte, and the Toronto Blue Jays opened the new year by signing Japanese corner infield free agent Kazuma Okamoto,” as reported by BoSox Injection.

Alex Bregman at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Meanwhile, Boston’s interest in Bregman has far from dwindled, placing the club in a prime position to retain his services. It won’t be easy, though. After opting out of the final two MLB seasons of his three-year, $120 million deal, Bregman is seeking an even bigger contract. If the Red Sox pinch pennies, they might see some of the bidding competitors re-surface.

In the meantime

Amid Bregman’s return rumors, the Red Sox have added former Marlins pitcher Seth Martinez. News of the signing in Beantown comes as other reports have hinted that Boston may be overlooking a glaring hole in its pitching staff. Though Martinez is far from being considered a splash or a long-term solution, he does help ease some of the growing pains in the bullpen at Fenway Park.

