Pete Alonso‘s future with the New York Mets is uncertain. Contract renewal negotiations for the powerful MLB first baseman have stalled, creating growing tension between the two sides. Mets owner Steve Cohen has openly expressed his frustration with the lack of progress in talks.

During the “Amazin’ Day” event, as fans chanted Alonso’s name, Cohen didn’t shy away from addressing questions about the player’s future. “Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation. I mean, Soto was tough — this is worse,” Cohen remarked.

The issue, according to Cohen, lies in the proposals from Alonso’s team. “I don’t like the negotiations. I don’t like what’s been presented to us,” he said, implying that Alonso’s economic demands may be too high for the franchise.

Mets remain active in MLB free agency

Despite the stalled contract talks, the New York Mets have remained active in the MLB free-agent market. They’ve made significant moves, acquiring Juan Soto, adding pitchers like Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes, and re-signing Jesse Winker to strengthen the roster.

Will Alonso be part of the Mets’ future?

Alonso, who has spent his entire career with the Mets, remains a key figure for the franchise. However, if the standoff in negotiations continues and his demands are deemed unreasonable, the Mets may have to consider other options to improve their offense.

In a market full of action, Alonso’s situation becomes even more complicated. “As we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is already a very expensive group of players,” Cohen acknowledged.

Mets fans are anxiously awaiting a resolution. The thought of losing one of the franchise’s most beloved players would be a major blow to the fanbase.