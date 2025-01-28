Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Mets owner Steve Cohen’s brutal honesty about Pete Alonso’s contract talks

The New York Mets owner, Steve Cohen, shares insights into the ongoing contract talks with Pete Alonso amidst the tense MLB free-agent market negotiations.

By Alexander Rosquez

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets speaks to the media during a press conference before Game Three of the Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.
© Photo by Luke Hales/Getty ImagesPete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets speaks to the media during a press conference before Game Three of the Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Pete Alonso‘s future with the New York Mets is uncertain. Contract renewal negotiations for the powerful MLB first baseman have stalled, creating growing tension between the two sides. Mets owner Steve Cohen has openly expressed his frustration with the lack of progress in talks.

During the “Amazin’ Day” event, as fans chanted Alonso’s name, Cohen didn’t shy away from addressing questions about the player’s future. “Personally, this has been an exhausting conversation and negotiation. I mean, Soto was tough — this is worse,” Cohen remarked.

The issue, according to Cohen, lies in the proposals from Alonso’s team. “I don’t like the negotiations. I don’t like what’s been presented to us,” he said, implying that Alonso’s economic demands may be too high for the franchise.

Advertisement

Mets remain active in MLB free agency

Despite the stalled contract talks, the New York Mets have remained active in the MLB free-agent market. They’ve made significant moves, acquiring Juan Soto, adding pitchers like Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes, and re-signing Jesse Winker to strengthen the roster.

Advertisement

Will Alonso be part of the Mets’ future?

Alonso, who has spent his entire career with the Mets, remains a key figure for the franchise. However, if the standoff in negotiations continues and his demands are deemed unreasonable, the Mets may have to consider other options to improve their offense.

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers face off in race for left-handed reliever

see also

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Mets, and Dodgers face off in race for left-handed reliever

In a market full of action, Alonso’s situation becomes even more complicated. “As we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is already a very expensive group of players,” Cohen acknowledged.

Advertisement

Mets fans are anxiously awaiting a resolution. The thought of losing one of the franchise’s most beloved players would be a major blow to the fanbase.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

Blackhawks News: GM Kyle Davidson voices strong statement about Connor Bedard’s second NHL season
NHL

Blackhawks News: GM Kyle Davidson voices strong statement about Connor Bedard’s second NHL season

Neymar breaks silence on Al Hilal exit with big admission about his time in Saudi Arabia
Soccer

Neymar breaks silence on Al Hilal exit with big admission about his time in Saudi Arabia

Lamar Jackson teammate claims Josh Allen, Bills were 'robbed' against Chiefs
NFL

Lamar Jackson teammate claims Josh Allen, Bills were 'robbed' against Chiefs

Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship
Soccer

Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Bolivia U20 live in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Better Collective Logo