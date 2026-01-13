MLB Rumors: Dodgers reportedly sign versatile Tigers’ player for upcoming season

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ fanbase is eagerly anticipating another stellar season in 2026, buoyed by the new additions to their roster during the offseason. The Dodgers have reportedly signed a versatile player from the Detroit Tigers for the upcoming season.

According to MLB insider Francis Romero, Andy Ibanez has successfully passed his medical exams and is set to join the Dodgers. He inked a one-year contract worth $1.3 million, offering him the opportunity to contribute in various positions on the team.

Ibanez brings experience as a second baseman, third baseman, and pinch hitter, providing the Dodgers with much-needed depth. With the grueling 2026 regular season ahead, his versatility could be a significant asset, allowing for rotational flexibility and potentially making a significant impact in Los Angeles.

In his last three years with the Tigers, Ibanez was instrumental in helping the team reach the American League Divisional Series in both 2024 and 2025. Also, he joins other additions to the roster like Edwin Diaz, and would be expecting for Bo Bichette, a player that the Dodgers are reportedly interested in.

Andy Ibanez #77 of the Detroit Tigers plays.

Ibanez’s career stats

As he enters his sixth year in MLB, the Dominican player has posted commendable numbers with both the Tigers and the Texas Rangers. Over 1,128 at-bats, he has recorded 286 hits, 140 runs, 28 home runs, and 128 RBIs in the past five years.

Defensively, he has played 165 games at second base, generating 524 chances, with 202 putouts, 315 assists, and 77 double plays. While primarily experienced at second base, his defensive prowess extends to other positions as well, including 226 putouts at first base and 135 games at third base.

These statistics spotlight Ibanez’s potential as a valuable addition to the Dodgers as they aim to defend their title this season. His versatile skill set will be well received by Dodgers supporters, eager to see him contribute to another championship run.

