Dodgers’ reported interest in Bo Bichette could prompt roster change before spring training

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly among the teams interested in signing Bo Bichette this offseason. The shortstop has also attracted attention from the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies. If acquired, Bichette could be the marquee addition to the Dodgers’ roster, potentially triggering other roster changes before spring training.

According to Matty Breisch of Clutch Points, the Dodgers might consider trading Brock Stewart to create room on their 40-man roster for Bichette, if a deal materializes in the next couple of weeks.

Though Stewart enjoyed a few successful seasons with the Dodgers in the past decade, his recent tenure has been marred by injuries and inconsistent performances. After being traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Dodgers late last season, Stewart struggled to find his form and just played four games.

Stewart appears to be a prime candidate for a trade before spring training, as the Dodgers have other players expected to remain on the roster, along with potential new signings in the coming weeks.

Brock Stewart #41 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts.

Bichette’s current offseason situation

With anticipation building around Bichette’s decision regarding his MLB future, he has reportedly met with the Philadelphia Phillies, an outcome the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are closely monitoring.

Rumors suggest his contract could be a multi-year deal worth $300 million, a prospect exciting to the Dodgers’ fanbase, who believe their team has the financial resources to make it happen.

The Dodgers’ challenges with Bichette’s potential deal

Despite fan excitement, the Dodgers face challenges in acquiring Bichette, primarily due to the financial implications. Signing a high-profile player like Bichette would entail significant expenses, compounded by a luxury tax penalty the team was recently notified of by MLB.

These factors mean the Dodgers could essentially pay double for Bichette, covering both his salary and the penalty. This financial reality might explain the team’s silence on the potential signing, as they work to address these challenges and make informed decisions for the upcoming 2026 MLB season.

