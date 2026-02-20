NY Yankees emerge as top fit for World Series champion reliever amid bullpen concerns

The New York Yankees entered the offseason knowing their bullpen required urgent attention. What looked like a strengthened unit after last year’s trade deadline quickly unraveled in October, exposing depth concerns that linger into 2026.

The losses of Devin Williams and Luke Weaver in free agency created further uncertainty, and beyond a minor trade addition, the front office has largely stood pat.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer, Michael Kopech — a Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion — was recently identified as a strong fit for the Yankees, with Rymer describing the 29‑year‑old as “purely an upside play at this stage of his career.”

Still, Kopech’s velocity remains enticing. “Kopech sat at 97.5 mph on the fastball despite his physical issues last year,” Rymer wrote, adding that returning to his 2024 average of 98.7 mph could again make his heater one of the game’s most dominant pitches.

Michael Kopech #45 of the LDodgers pitches in relief. Harry How/Getty Images

Why would New York consider the risk?

Rymer also pointed out that the Yankees were reportedly interested in Kopech earlier in the offseason, citing Jon Heyman of the New York Post. He emphasized that New York’s bullpen losses make the need clear, writing: “They need Kopech in a bullpen that has lost Devin Williams and Luke Weaver and gotten nothing in the way of new additions.”

With spring preparations underway, New York’s bullpen situation remains one of the most closely watched storylines in camp. Whether Kopech becomes the next addition could shape the relief hierarchy — and potentially define how prepared the Yankees are when the postseason spotlight returns.

