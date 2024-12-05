MLB Rumors: Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez nears deal for upcoming season

A new season is fast approaching in MLB, and teams are working diligently to strengthen their rosters. One of the key players surrounded by recent rumors is Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez. Speculation about his departure from the team has swirled in recent days, but it appears Hernandez has already made a decision regarding his future.

After reports suggested Hernandez could leave the Dodgers for another American League club, sources indicate the outfielder has decided to stay in Los Angeles. Despite interest from several teams following his standout performance in the playoffs last season, Hernandez’s future looks to remain with the Dodgers.

According to team insider David Vassegh, speaking on AM 570 KLAC, Hernandez is expected to re-sign with the Dodgers. “Talking to people around the league, they expect Teoscar Hernandez to re-sign with the Dodgers. My understanding is that the Dodgers and Teoscar are very much engaged in finalizing the details of a contract,” Vassegh said.

With this confirmation, other teams that had been eyeing the 32-year-old player, who made his MLB debut with Houston in 2016, may shift their attention elsewhere. This upcoming season could mark Hernandez’s second year with the Dodgers, following a stellar 2024 campaign in which he helped the team secure a World Series title.

Shohei Ohtani #17 and Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to their run from a Teoscar Hernández #37 three run home run, to take a 5-3 lead over the Baltimore Orioles, during the third inning at Dodger Stadium.

Hernandez’s impact on the team

Despite his individual statistics from last MLB season, Hernandez’s influence extended far beyond the numbers. His presence was pivotal in shaping the team’s overall mood and motivating his teammates. Known for his infectious energy, Hernandez’s positive attitude and unwavering support for others made him a favorite in the clubhouse.

“He [Hernandez] loved playing with the Dodgers. You could see it during the postseason and the parade—everybody raved about what a great teammate he was,” said Rob Nightengale, MLB Insider for USA Today, commenting on the recent reports of Hernandez’s ongoing relationship with the Dodgers.

Hernandez’s stats with the Dodgers

Hernandez played a crucial role in the Dodgers’ World Series victory last season. His contributions, both in the regular season and throughout the playoffs, were instrumental in securing the title. In total, he appeared in 170 games, underscoring his importance to manager Dave Roberts’ game plan.

Over those 170 games—154 in the regular season and 16 in the playoffs—Hernandez logged 654 plate appearances. He finished the regular season with 589 at-bats, tallying 84 runs, 160 hits, 22 home runs, and 53 walks. His consistency and ability to deliver in key moments helped power the Dodgers’ successful campaign.

In the playoffs, he appeared in 16 games, making 71 plate appearances and 60 at-bats. During this stretch, he scored 8 runs, recorded 15 hits, and belted 3 home runs. These contributions were key in propelling the Dodgers deep into the postseason, with Hernandez playing a pivotal role alongside Shohei Ohtani in securing the title.