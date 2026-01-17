NY Mets plan field changes following Bo Bichette’s arrival

Far from regretting their inability to sign a star like Kyle Tucker, the New York Mets made headlines days ago by announcing the arrival of Bo Bichette in Queens. The former Blue Jay is set to play a key role in the field, meaning some adjustments could take place once the season gets underway.

Bichette brings a more prominent defensive role after news broke that he is expected to play third base for the Mets. That’s where Brett Baty comes into play, as his role could be significantly affected.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman on his X account, the Mets envision Baty playing multiple positions. They also plan to deploy him in a variety of roles, with an emphasis on grooming him for a utility position that would see him get time in left field.

Baty’s numbers from his last season

Brett Baty is coming off a productive 2025 breakout season with the New York Mets, where he slashed .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs, 50 RBI, and a .748 OPS. Despite these career-high numbers and a solid 3.1 bWAR, the recent blockbuster signing of Bo Bichette to play third base has shifted Baty’s outlook for 2026.

Brett Baty #7 of the New York Mets.

Instead of serving as the everyday starter at the hot corner, the Mets plan to utilize Baty in a super-utility role, leveraging his defensive versatility to get him reps at second base, first base, and even left field.

By moving around the diamond, Baty can provide the lineup with consistent left-handed power while offering manager Carlos Mendoza elite flexibility to keep the team’s stars fresh throughout the long campaign.