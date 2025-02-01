MLB Rumors: Jack Flaherty’s $115 million deal could send him to Dodgers’ rival

The MLB free-agent market is in full swing, and one of the most coveted names is Jack Flaherty. After his impressive 2024 season, which included a key contribution to the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ World Series race, Flaherty is now searching for a new team for the 2025 season.

With Spring Training approaching, rumors about Flaherty’s future are intensifying. One scenario gaining traction is his potential signing with one of the Dodgers’ biggest rivals: the Los Angeles Angels.

ESPN MLBanalyst David Schoenfield has predicted that Flaherty could sign a five-year, $115 million contract with the Angels. This massive figure highlights the value Flaherty brings to the table in today’s market.

“The Angels’ payroll is about where it was last season but still well below the luxury tax threshold—and they certainly could use another starting pitcher if they’re serious about contending in what could be a wide-open American League West,” Schoenfield wrote. The possibility of seeing Flaherty, a pitcher with postseason experience and a solid track record, in an Angels uniform adds intrigue to the situation.

Jack Flaherty #0 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is pulled from the game by manager Dave Roberts #30 during the second inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

A risky gamble or a smart move for the Angels?

The Angels, who finished the 2024 season with a 69-93 record, desperately need to bolster their roster. Despite adding Yusei Kikuchi, the team still faces significant weaknesses, particularly in its pitching rotation.

Although adding Flaherty would provide a much-needed boost, it may not be enough to drastically change the team’s outlook. However, the opportunity to secure a pitcher with Flaherty’s experience and solid regular-season performance is one the Angels can’t afford to miss.

Do the Dodgers lose or do the Angels win?

The Dodgers have already strengthened their pitching rotation by signing pitchers like Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, further bolstering their already strong staff. Letting some of their talent go could be a strategic move to balance their roster and allow teams like the Angels to improve.

The Angels’ starting rotation is so weak that Flaherty would immediately become a co-ace alongside Yusei Kikuchi. Adding Flaherty would make the Angels’ rotation much more competitive, giving them a better shot at an MLB postseason spot.

