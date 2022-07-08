With Major League Baseball's trade deadline zooming in, let's take a look at the top three starting pitchers that should be at the top of everyone's wishlist.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is just around the corner. And judging by what we've seen thus far, we can already tell which teams will be sellers and which will be buyers looking to make a run at the World Series.

Regardless of how much offensive firepower you have, everybody knows you can't win in the postseason unless you have a solid starting rotation. For that, starting pitchers are often the most-coveted assets at this time of the year.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the three best starting pitchers that could bolster any contenders' rotation. They should be up for grabs as their teams are far from contention right now.

MLB Trade Rumors: The 3 Best SP Likely To Be Available

3. Luis Castillo

Just like last season, Luis Castillo got off to a slow start, this time due to injury. But the Cincinnati Reds ace has once again turned the corner and proved that he could be a workhorse and steady contributor on a winning team.

Thus far, Castillo has a 3-4 record with a 3.09 ERA, 1.141 WHIP, and 66 strikeouts over 64.0 innings of work. His velocity is down a tad and he's not getting any younger, but he still has a filthy repertoire and should be available at a reasonable price.

2. Jose Quintana

The Pittsburgh Pirates are a mess and will continue to be one for the foreseeable future. They're looking to get younger, more athletic, and gather as many prospects as they can, so they have no use for a 33-year-old hurler.

Jose Quintana has been under the radar for most of the season. But don't let his 2-4 record fool you. He's got a 3.33 ERA and has thrown 74 strikeouts on 81.0 IP, boasting a WHIP of 1.284. Also, he's on a team-friendly deal.

1. Frankie Montas

And last but not least, we find the guy everybody's been talking about since before the start of the season. It's not a matter of if Frankie Montas would be traded, but when and where he'll be traded to.

The Oakland Athletics went through yet another massive roster overhaul in the offseason, but Montas stood put. He's got a 3-9 record with a 3.26 ERA in 17 starts this season, striking out 100 over 96.2 innings of work.