Dodgers star shortstop Corey Seager is expected to seek plenty of attention in free agency. Check out the most realistic destinations for him.

All good things come to an and sports aren’t the exception to that rule. Corey Seager’s tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers was one for the ages, taking home a World Series MVP and leading them to their first title in decades.

Seager had an incredible run at the West Coast and is now expected to be one of the most sought-after players in free agency. Plenty of teams have the money and the need to make a run at him.

Then again, that doesn’t mean that he’ll consider signing with every team just because of the money. That’s why today, we’re going to take a look at the only 3 MLB teams with a realistic chance to land him.

MLB Free Agency Rumors: Most Likely Destinations For Corey Seager

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Corey Seager couldn’t reach an agreement on a contract extension throughout the season but that doesn’t mean that they can’t still work things out and that talks aren’t ongoing right now.

Money will be tight in Los Angeles but Seager could choose to stay home and run it back with the best team in the National League. If they get Max Scherzer back, it could be a no-brainer for him. If not, the Dodgers have the ultimate insurance policy in Trea Turner.

2. Houston Astros

The Houston Astros are the team everybody loves to hate, especially Dodgers fans. But from a baseball standpoint, they’re still the team to beat in the American League and will give him a big shot to win another ring.

The Astros are likely to lose Carlos Correa in free agency as he’s been tied with a move to the Detroit Tigers. They’ll have a big void to fill, and a Seager duo with Jose Altuve in the middle of the infield would be simply dominant.

1. New York Yankees

And last but not least, we find the Bronx Bombers. The New York Yankees are always tied to top-notch free agents and are reportedly set to go all-in on Seager to fix their woes at the shortstop position.

Landing Seager would allow Gleyber Torres to move to the second base where his poor defense won’t be exposed as often. They could also use his speed and contact for those times they struggle to produce runs when they’re not hitting dingers.