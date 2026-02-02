Shedeur Sanders gets huge update as Browns will be involved in first NFL Paris game vs Saints

The NFL is an insatiable machine. It looks to expand its frontiers to a global scale and it appears like another country will see the benefits of it. It’s been announced that Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns will travel to Paris to play the first-ever France game against the New Orleans Saints.

According to RMC Sport, a French news outlet, the Browns will play the Saints on October 25 at Stade de France. This is France’s biggest venue and a sellout crowd of approximately 80,000 fans is expected.

The Saints, specifically, have been lobbying to get the first NFL game in France, and the league seems to be granting them their wish. On the opposing side, the NFL is sending one of the most polarizing figures in the league, Shedeur Sanders.

These are not the only moves the NFL is announcing

The NFL also announced that it will hold games in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico, as well as going to Australia to play its first-ever regular season game as well. There will be a total of at least seven international games in the 2026 season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

This is good for business, but it might not be great for teams. After all, teams not always get a bye week post international games, and that takes a toll on them. Hence, it’s both good for business, but bad for the teams’ stamina.

The Saints have deep business in France

The Saints have held NFL marketing rights since in France all the way back to 2023. The team has actively built ties in the country. That includes a partnership with the Paris Musketeers that play in the European League of Football.

Back in November, 2025, players, coaches, and executives from the Musketeers visited New Orleans. The NOLA area has deep French roots. The city was founded by French people in 1718, so there are roots in the culture, culinary, and historical elements of the city.