Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Mets quietly explored additional targets beyond Luis Robert Jr., Bo Bichette

The New York Mets reportedly explored other offseason targets beyond Luis Robert Jr. and Bo Bichette, quietly weighing options to strengthen their roster before spring training.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets speaks to media during an introductory press conference.
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets speaks to media during an introductory press conference.

The New York Mets entered the offseason determined to reshape their roster with impact talent, and that aggressive approach quickly materialized with the additions of Luis Robert Jr. and Bo Bichette. Those moves addressed multiple needs and firmly positioned New York among the National League’s most ambitious teams.

Even after completing those headline acquisitions, the Mets continued surveying the market, maintaining dialogue on several premium players as they evaluated different roster paths.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets explored multiple high-profile options earlier in the offseason, even though none of those conversations reached an advanced stage.

Advertisement

“As far as premium players go, the Mets held conversations about Cody Bellinger (a free agent who re-signed with the New York Yankees), Willson Contreras (whom the St. Louis Cardinals traded to the Boston Red Sox) and Ketel Marte (whom the Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t traded), but never got close on either player. Sammon reported.

Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger #35 signed with the Yankees. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Advertisement

Why those talks never progressed

Once the Mets secured Robert and Bichette, the front office’s priorities shifted. Additional position-player upgrades became less urgent, and preserving pitching depth and long-term flexibility took precedence over pursuing marginal fits.

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, Aaron Judge could see veteran slugger depart for Diamondbacks

see also

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees, Aaron Judge could see veteran slugger depart for Diamondbacks

What it says about the Mets’ approach

While the Mets are unlikely to revisit those specific discussions, the report reinforces how methodical and wide-ranging their offseason process was. The organization explored nearly every elite avenue before committing to its final plan.

Advertisement

Survey

Which Mets offseason move will matter most in 2026?

already voted 0 people

As spring training approaches, New York appears comfortable with its roster construction, confident that the moves already made align with its championship aspirations.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Former NY Yankees, NY Mets reliever makes major MLB career decision
MLB

Former NY Yankees, NY Mets reliever makes major MLB career decision

Francisco Lindor won’t play in the WBC: Why the NY Mets star will not suit up for Puerto Rico?
MLB

Francisco Lindor won’t play in the WBC: Why the NY Mets star will not suit up for Puerto Rico?

NY Mets lose veteran lefty reliever to NL East rival after waiver claim
MLB

NY Mets lose veteran lefty reliever to NL East rival after waiver claim

Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel break huge 7-year streak ahead of Super Bowl LX between Seahawks and Patriots
NFL

Mike Macdonald and Mike Vrabel break huge 7-year streak ahead of Super Bowl LX between Seahawks and Patriots

Better Collective Logo