MLB Rumors: NY Mets quietly explored additional targets beyond Luis Robert Jr., Bo Bichette

The New York Mets entered the offseason determined to reshape their roster with impact talent, and that aggressive approach quickly materialized with the additions of Luis Robert Jr. and Bo Bichette. Those moves addressed multiple needs and firmly positioned New York among the National League’s most ambitious teams.

Even after completing those headline acquisitions, the Mets continued surveying the market, maintaining dialogue on several premium players as they evaluated different roster paths.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets explored multiple high-profile options earlier in the offseason, even though none of those conversations reached an advanced stage.

“As far as premium players go, the Mets held conversations about Cody Bellinger (a free agent who re-signed with the New York Yankees), Willson Contreras (whom the St. Louis Cardinals traded to the Boston Red Sox) and Ketel Marte (whom the Arizona Diamondbacks haven’t traded), but never got close on either player.” Sammon reported.

Cody Bellinger #35 signed with the Yankees. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Why those talks never progressed

Once the Mets secured Robert and Bichette, the front office’s priorities shifted. Additional position-player upgrades became less urgent, and preserving pitching depth and long-term flexibility took precedence over pursuing marginal fits.

What it says about the Mets’ approach

While the Mets are unlikely to revisit those specific discussions, the report reinforces how methodical and wide-ranging their offseason process was. The organization explored nearly every elite avenue before committing to its final plan.

As spring training approaches, New York appears comfortable with its roster construction, confident that the moves already made align with its championship aspirations.

