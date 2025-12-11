MLB News: NY Mets owner Steve Cohen has unminced message for fans after Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz left the team

The New York Mets watched their worst nightmare unfold before their very eyes during the MLB Winter Meetings. After Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz skipped town as free agents, owner Steve Cohen addressed the hot topic with an honest statement.

For many, failing to re-sign Alonso is the third strike on owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns’ count. After trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers, sitting idly as Edwin Diaz signed with the LA Dodgers, watching Alonso sign a $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles might be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

As expected, the Mets’ fanbase showed its anger and frustration across social media. To an extent, Cohen believes it’s a reasonable response in the MLB offseason.

“I totally understand the fans’ reaction,” Mets owner Steve Cohen admitted through text messages sent to The New York Post. “There is lots of offseason left to put a playoff team on the field.”

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets rounds the bases.

Tough winter for the Mets

This isn’t how fans in Queens envisioned the offseason to turn out. In the blink of an eye, three beloved players switched addresses, leaving the Mets to stare at a glaring hole on their lineup. It’s up to Cohen and the brass to build a new core as the house of cards has come crashing down at Citi Field.

There’s still time to make moves before the 2026 MLB season, but the Mets must pick up the pace. Reports indicate New York is doing its due diligence, testing the waters around the market.

Mets could go after household name

New York may be taking a somewhat conservative approach to free agency. Needless to say, it has only led the Mets to disappointment with Diaz and Alonso so far. Stearns has shown a willingness to roll the dice—as he did when dealing Nimmo out of town—but fans want to see the front office make a splash at a position of need.

With Alonso’s departure, the first-base spot is now up for grabs. Many believe Cody Bellinger has become an urgent target for the Mets, as the former New York Yankees star can replace Alonso both at first base and at the plate. Moreover, snatching a key player out of the Pinstripers may be just what the Mets need to lift the vibes in Queens. It happened with Juan Soto, and it can always happen again.

