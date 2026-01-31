NY Yankees’ Brian Cashman sets clear goal against Dodgers, MLB rivals

The New York Yankees are entering the 2026 MLB season with renewed focus, and their general manager, Brian Cashman, is making it clear where the organization’s priorities lie.

At the center of that challenge sits the Los Angeles Dodgers, a franchise that has reshaped its roster with high-impact signings and championship continuity. With Dodgers payroll towering and recent additions stacking the lineup, baseball observers have increasingly framed Los Angeles as the team to beat.

In a recent conversation with NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch, Cashman offered an update on the Yankees’ mindset, emphasizing that New York’s goals are both traditional and aspirational — winning the division and ultimately, finding ways to beat any opponent on the field.

What is the Yankees’ plan to bridge the gap with the Dodgers?

“The goal is to find a way,” Cashman said when asked if the current Yankees roster could overcome a powerhouse like Los Angeles. “First, we have to win the East. Then we have to win the pennant, neither of which happened last year. That’s our only focus.”

Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 and Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Dodgers celebrate. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Does Los Angeles’ spending give it an edge?

When pressed on the Dodgers’ enormous luxury tax payroll — highlighted by premium free-agent signings this offseason — Cashman reminded listeners that spending is just one part of the equation. “They’re playing by the rules,” he said. “So we just have to find a way to beat them on the field.”

Looking back on 2025, the Yankees never again faced the Dodgers after dropping the World Series, instead losing ground to AL rivals like the Blue Jays and Red Sox. As the calendar turns toward 2026, Cashman’s comments suggest that New York’s front office is intent on both incremental improvement and larger competitive ambitions.

In the weeks ahead, spring training and early season matchups will serve as the first barometer of how far Cashman’s plan has brought the Yankees toward bridging the gap with the Dodgers and other MLB contenders.

