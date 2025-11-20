MLB Rumors: NY Yankees reportedly commit to four key players, including Trent Grisham

The New York Yankees are poised to make strategic roster changes as they aim to contend for the title next season. After a frustrating exit in the 2025 American League Championship Series at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays, the team has reportedly locked in four players, including Trent Grisham.

According to reports from both local and specialized media focused on the Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and Ryan McMahon are the other key players for whom the team has committed over $72 million in total salary for next year.

This reported commitment suggests that these players are unlikely to be involved in offseason trade discussions, barring extraordinary circumstances. For another team to lure them away, they would need to present an offer significantly more lucrative and persuasive than what the Yankees are proposing.

While there exists a possibility of departure, it’s challenging to imagine a scenario where a player of Giancarlo Stanton’s caliber would consider leaving New York. Stanton has been a pivotal figure in recent seasons, widely regarded as a team leader. Nonetheless, in the unpredictable world of sports, anything can happen.

Committed salaries for each player next season

According to recent reports, the Yankees have committed $72 million to four key players for the upcoming season. Leading the pack, Grisham is slated to earn the highest salary next year, with a total of $22 million from a contract extension offered by the team earlier this week, according to reports.

Following Grisham, Stanton is set to receive $19 million for his contributions in the next season. MacMahon will earn $16 million, and LeMahieu is scheduled to receive $15 million. With these significant financial commitments for the coming year, Yankees fans are actively discussing their top priorities for the future, with Grisham being one of the standout names they are most excited about for 2026.

In this context, and with several players reportedly on the Yankees’ radar, including a star reliever from the New York Mets, the team is keenly exploring the best options to enhance their impact next season. Since their last championship win in 2008, their primary goal remains clear: to once again become World Series champions.

