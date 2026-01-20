Trending topics:
Framber Valdez’s prospective deal spurs NY Mets, NY Yankees, and other teams to enhance offers beyond cash

Framber Valdez is one of the standout names in the offseason that both the New York Mets and the New York Yankees are reportedly pursuing. According to recent reports, acquiring his talents will require more than just a cash offer.

By Santiago Tovar

Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros.
© Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesFramber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros.

Framber Valdez is a name gaining significant attention in free agency, with numerous teams reportedly expressing interest. Notably, two of MLB’s powerhouse franchises, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, have identified Valdez as a viable addition to their rotations.

Aside from the lucrative contracts Valdez might command, there are reports concerning what teams should offer his current team in potential transactions. According to MLB.com, to acquire Valdez, interested parties like the New York clubs would likely need to consider draft pick compensation to the Houston Astros.

The outcome of negotiations with Valdez will influence the level of draft pick compensation required by the Astros. Consequently, the Yankees and Mets will need to deliberate on the pick they deem appropriate to secure Valdez for their rosters.

Valdez has been a cornerstone for the Astros over the past seven years, and with his impending free agency in 2026, there’s substantial speculation and anticipation surrounding his future, something the MLB community is eager to witness unfold in the coming weeks.

Valdez is seeked by the Orioles.

Potential MLB suitors for Valdez

In addition to the Yankees and Mets, both of whom are also awaiting Cody Bellinger’s decision, several other franchises have emerged as potential suitors for Valdez next season, sparking various rumors regarding their chances of landing the talented pitcher.

NY Yankees’ potential offer to Cody Bellinger could pose significant threat to Blue Jays and Mets

The following teams have reportedly shown interest in Valdez:

  • Baltimore Orioles
  • Philadelphia Phillies
  • San Francisco Giants
  • Toronto Blue Jays
With this landscape taking shape, it’s only a matter of time before Valdez finds the optimal fit, promising to continue showcasing the stellar performances he’s become known for in the upcoming season.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
