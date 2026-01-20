Framber Valdez’s prospective deal spurs NY Mets, NY Yankees, and other teams to enhance offers beyond cash

Framber Valdez is a name gaining significant attention in free agency, with numerous teams reportedly expressing interest. Notably, two of MLB’s powerhouse franchises, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets, have identified Valdez as a viable addition to their rotations.

Aside from the lucrative contracts Valdez might command, there are reports concerning what teams should offer his current team in potential transactions. According to MLB.com, to acquire Valdez, interested parties like the New York clubs would likely need to consider draft pick compensation to the Houston Astros.

The outcome of negotiations with Valdez will influence the level of draft pick compensation required by the Astros. Consequently, the Yankees and Mets will need to deliberate on the pick they deem appropriate to secure Valdez for their rosters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valdez has been a cornerstone for the Astros over the past seven years, and with his impending free agency in 2026, there’s substantial speculation and anticipation surrounding his future, something the MLB community is eager to witness unfold in the coming weeks.

Valdez is seeked by the Orioles.

Advertisement

Potential MLB suitors for Valdez

In addition to the Yankees and Mets, both of whom are also awaiting Cody Bellinger’s decision, several other franchises have emerged as potential suitors for Valdez next season, sparking various rumors regarding their chances of landing the talented pitcher.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees’ potential offer to Cody Bellinger could pose significant threat to Blue Jays and Mets

The following teams have reportedly shown interest in Valdez:

Baltimore Orioles

Philadelphia Phillies

San Francisco Giants

Toronto Blue Jays

Advertisement

With this landscape taking shape, it’s only a matter of time before Valdez finds the optimal fit, promising to continue showcasing the stellar performances he’s become known for in the upcoming season.

SurveyCould any of the New York teams secure Valdez for the upcoming season? Could any of the New York teams secure Valdez for the upcoming season? already voted 0 people

Advertisement