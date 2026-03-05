Falcons release Darnell Mooney: Chiefs among teams that would make sense

One of the NFL‘s best deep threats is on the market now that Darnell Mooney parted ways with the Atlanta Falcons. Hence, he will be a coveted free agent and among the teams who could look for the wideout’s services, the Kansas City Chiefs make a lot of sense.

Darnell Mooney played two seasons with the Falcons and he recorded 1,435 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 96 receptions for the team. During his six years in the NFL, Mooney has averaged 13+ yards per catch four times.

The Chiefs need a deep threat, and Mooney is four years younger than Tyreek Hill, for instance. Mooney is a very solid player, and while not a bonafide star, Patrick Mahomes could do wonders with Mooney. It would allow the quarterback to launch his throws downfield with purpose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other teams on the lookout could be…

New Orleans lost Rashid Shaheed on the trade deadline last season, and the Saints ended on a high note. However, the Saints do need to bring someone that can be that speedy guy to not become predictable. However, Tyler Shough is not one to have an arm to launch it down, but Mooney is still great outside numbers.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Also, if the Indianapolis Colts don’t end up re-signing Alec Pierce, Mooney is a premium replacement. With all that in mind, Mooney will have a market and the sweepstakes might land him quite a good amount of money.

Advertisement

see also Patrick Mahomes reacts to Chiefs trading Trent McDuffie to LA Rams with only one word

Mooney has plenty of quality

While the Chiefs already discarded one Super Bowl champion, Mooney will bring a cheaper contract and a credible threat. In fact, he is regarded as a very good vertical receiver in the NFL.

Advertisement

According to PFF, he kept a top-15 deep receiving grade throughout the 2025 season. Mooney is not only a fast player (he recorded a 4.38 40-yard dash), but also is very skilled to create separation between him and defenders.