MLB

Bryce Harper reveals he nearly choose another city instead of Philadelphia in his career

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper spoke ahead of Team USA's debut in the World Baseball Classic, revealing surprising news about his future years ago.

By Santiago Tovar

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a double.
Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a double.

The World Baseball Classic has already delivered its first surprise, and the tournament hasn’t even started yet. Although not directly related to the event itself, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has sparked intrigue by revealing a pivotal moment regarding his potential MLB career path years ago.

Harper disclosed that he nearly signed with the San Francisco Giants before ultimately joining the Phillies. “It was pretty close,” Harper said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, speaking ahead of the World Baseball Classic.

Back when Harper was considered a rising star with the Washington Nationals, his career trajectory could have taken a different turn if he had opted for the Giants, despite not having won a title with Philadelphia yet.

Years after choosing the Phillies and now heading into the World Baseball Classic, Harper reflects on that significant decision in his career. With the tournament on the horizon, Harper and Team USA are eager to make a substantial impact.

Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day.

Harper’s insight on playing with Judge

In addition to discussing his past career choices between the Phillies and Giants, Harper was also asked about playing alongside his teammates, particularly Aaron Judge, who will captain Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

see also

“Schwarber is the glue guy, and I’m thrilled to be on the field with Aaron Judge. We’ve got such a fantastic group of guys, and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Harper expressed regarding playing with Judge in the upcoming tournament.

With the team’s morale high, Harper stands out as one of the key players that Team USA hope will make a significant impact in their quest to bring the title back to North America.

