Aaron Judge will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. So, will he stay with the New York Yankees?

Aaron Judge is having one of the best seasons in Major League Baseball history. He's in for a massive payday in his next contract after turning down a very lucrative deal with the New York Yankees.

Judge joined the 60-home run club in the post-steroids era, which seemed nearly impossible. He could also win the Quadruple Crown after leading the league in average, runs scored, RBIs, and home runs.

So, the Yankees are going to pay up if they want to keep him on board. But what if other teams reach out in the offseason? Which teams could realistically make a run at him? Let's break it down.

MLB Rumors: Potential Landing Spots For Aaron Judge

Los Angeles Dodgers

You can never count the Los Angeles Dodgers out when there's a superstar up for grabs. They were in the mix to trade for Juan Soto, so they could shift their attention to the Yankees superstar instead.

It's clear that money will never be an issue for the Dodgers. They have the most stacked lineup in the Majors and it's not even close, so adding Judge would all but guarantee at least a couple of rings in the next five years.

New York Mets

Well, Judge has repeatedly stated that he wants to stay in New York for life, but he could do that and still leave the Yankees. I mean, Steve Cohen has shown a willingness to spend big bucks since taking over the team.

Watching Judge play for the New York Mets will surely be a strange sight, but this is far from impossible. They already paid way up to get Max Scherzer, so there's no reason to believe they won't break the bank again.

New York Yankees

Even though they failed to reach an agreement on an extension, Judge and the New York Yankees will most likely figure things out in the offseason. I mean, Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner simply cannot afford to lose their marquee player.

The Yankees have historically featured nothing but the best players on Earth, and no player has been better than Judge this season. He bet on himself before the start of the season, and that bet is about to pay off.