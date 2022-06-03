Following another disappointing start to the MLB season, the Philadelphia Phillies finally decided to cut ties with Joe Girardi. Here, we talk about three potential replacements for him.

The Philadelphia Phillies have been one of the most aggressive teams in Major League Baseball over the past three years or so. They desperately want to stack talent and have put together a nice offense, yet they can't even make the playoffs.

Not all of that should be on the players. If anything, Joe Girardi failed to help this team turn the corner and improve from the Gabe Kapler era. He entered the season on the hot seat, and it was just a matter of time before he was let go.

It's still early in the season for the Phillies. They have Bryce Harper and a starting rotation that could get hot in the blink of an eye. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 3 most logical replacements for Girardi, from the least to the most likely.

MLB Rumors: Phillies Fire Joe Girardi - 3 Potential Replacements

3. Ron Washington

Ron Washington's off-sports controversies cost him a promising managing career. But he's paid his dues, and he should get another chance by now. The only issue is that he's still a part of the Atlanta Braves' coaching staff.

Washington could and should still be on their shortlist by the end of the season. He's one of the most experienced candidates likely to be available and did help the Texas Rangers win a couple of divisional titles as their manager.

2. Carlos Beltrán

Carlos Beltrán was supposed to get his first shot at a manager job before the Houston Astros scandal broke out. But if the Commissioner didn't seem to care and didn't punish the players, it's only a matter of time before the rest of the world forgets about it as well.

Obviously, hiring a player with no former manager experience will always come with some risk. But Beltrán has been in the trenches and could provide the leadership the Phillies have lacked for years.

1. Rob Thomson

Rob Thomson was already promoted to interim manager, and truth be told, he should get the full-time job eventually. He already knows the team, has their ear and has plenty of experience from his days with Joe Torre and the New York Yankees.

The Phillies have an above-average roster, and they can still put together a postseason run. Keeping Thomson around would give them a breath of fresh air without completely throwing away their current project.