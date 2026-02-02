Diamondbacks reportedly interested in 16-year MLB veteran to help Nolan Arenado in the infield

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a flurry of moves in January, including acquiring Nolan Arenado from St. Louis in a trade that could pay off if they’re able to also bring in Carlos Santana, according to a report.

Chris Cotillo reported that the Diamondbacks are interested in Santana, who will turn 40 during the 2026 season and made his MLB debut in 2010 with the Guardians, spending nearly 11 seasons bouncing in and out of the lineup.

Nothing is official yet, but according to Cotillo, the Diamondbacks are also exploring another player in a competitive market: “As reported last night, Diamondbacks are in on Carlos Santana as a free agent 1B target. They’ve also talked to Ty France, per source, though France has a robust market.”

Developing story…