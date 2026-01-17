Diamondbacks add former AL Central player following Nolan Arenado trade

The MLB offseason continues in full swing, with several star players already knowing their destinations for the upcoming season. In this case, the Arizona Diamondbacks secured the services of Nolan Arenado and added a new addition from the AL Central to help Ketel Marte’s team.

According to information shared by Alex D’Agostino on his X account, the Diamondbacks have signed RHP Taylor Clarke to a one-year contract. Clarke most recently pitched in the league for the Kansas City Royals.

Clarke’s arrival in Arizona comes on the heels of the recent Nolan Arenado trade from the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as the addition of Judge’s former Yankees teammate, Jonathan Loaisiga. The D-Backs are clearly not looking to be mere spectators next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clarke’s numbers from last season with the Royals

During his 2025 campaign with the Kansas City Royals, Taylor Clarke produced a bit of a mixed bag in the bullpen. While he managed to keep runners off the bases with a sharp 0.85 WHIP and struck out 44 batters, his 3.25 ERA and lone save across 51 appearances were considered somewhat underwhelming for high-leverage situations.

Taylor Clarke #45.

Advertisement

Despite these shaky flashes, his efficiency was enough to earn him a new one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the upcoming season. Can he show his full potential in this new stint with Arizona?

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees lose longtime teammate of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton to NL West team

A new hope led by Marte and Arenado

The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading into the 2026 season with massive expectations, fueled by a high-powered core led by Ketel Marte and the veteran arrival of Nolan Arenado.

Advertisement

Fans are dreaming of a deep postseason run as Marte continues to perform at an MVP level, now perfectly complemented by Arenado’s elite gold-glove defense and consistent power at the plate.

With this dynamic duo anchoring the lineup, the D-backs believe they finally have the leadership and star power necessary to dominate the NL West and compete for a World Series title.

Advertisement