MLB Rumors: Red Sox could trade $18M left-hander following Ranger Suárez signing

The Boston Red Sox have made headlines this offseason with high-profile signings and a record payroll, but their roster work may not be finished. After bringing in Ranger Suárez and shoring up key positions like first base with Willson Contreras, the team still faces decisions that could reshape the rotation before Opening Day.

One name drawing attention is left-handed starter Patrick Sandoval, who signed a two-year, $18.25 million deal last January. Despite the investment, insiders project that Sandoval may not remain with the Red Sox long, as Boston could look to free up payroll space and make room for other pitchers.

Sandoval, 19 months removed from Tommy John surgery, could be fully healthy when spring training begins. That timing might turn his workouts into a showcase for other teams, with Boston weighing whether to keep him or move him in a trade.

Is Patrick Sandoval headed out of Boston?

“The Sox have 10 pitchers who could reasonably begin the year in the big league rotation. Simply put, something’s got to give,” Chris Cotillo of MassLive wrote.

Patrick Sandoval #43 of the Red Sox poses for a portrait during photo day. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

He added, “Slotting (Garrett) Crochet, Suárez, (Sonny) Gray, (Brayan) Bello and (Johan) Oviedo into the Opening Day group means decisions will have to be made on (Kutter) Crawford and Sandoval, who if healthy are the top fill-in options. Sandoval seems like a prime trade candidate, especially if he shows something in spring training.”

Career performance and future outlook

In 107 major league games with the Los Angeles Angels, Sandoval owns a 4.01 ERA with 529 strikeouts in 536 innings. He posted a 3.3 WAR season with a 2.91 ERA in 2022 but regressed over the following two seasons before undergoing surgery.

With top pitching prospects like Payton Tolle and Connelly Early waiting in the wings, the Red Sox may feel confident trading Sandoval, both to free payroll and give younger pitchers a chance to develop.

