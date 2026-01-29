MLB Rumors: NY Yankees urged to make one last push for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in blockbuster trade

The New York Yankees appeared ready to move on from the idea of acquiring an ace via trade, but the door may not be completely closed just yet. As the offseason reaches its final stretch, one high-profile name continues to linger on the periphery of New York’s pitching plans.

That name is Tarik Skubal, the left-handed ace of the Detroit Tigers. Early interest from the Yankees quickly cooled once Detroit made it clear that any deal would require a steep prospect package, one that New York initially viewed as excessive, especially after already paying a significant price to acquire Ryan Weathers.

Still, as rotation questions remain and the upside of adding a true frontline starter looms large, one MLB analyst believes the Yankees may have a final opportunity to test Detroit’s resolve before fully walking away.

Is one last aggressive offer worth the risk?

Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer proposed a final trade framework that could at least force the Tigers to reconsider. The package would be headlined by Cam Schlittler and George Lombard, with Spencer Jones included to round out the deal.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Tigers reacts after retiring the side against the Mariners. Alika Jenner/Getty Images

“If any package can make Detroit change its stance, though, one headlined by Schlittler and Lombard is the Yankees’ best hope,” Rymer wrote, noting that while the cost would be painful, the immediate impact on the rotation could be transformative.

Why Lombard and Jones complicate the decision

Lombard’s profile adds another layer of complexity. While questions remain about his hit tool, Rymer believes his power potential at a premium infield position gives him real long-term value. “Though there are questions about Lombard’s hit tool, he projects as a power bat in the middle of the infield,” he wrote.

Lessons from a recent blockbuster

Rymer also drew parallels to the Yankees’ Juan Soto trade from several years ago. That deal delivered immediate results and a World Series appearance, but ultimately failed to produce a championship or a long-term commitment.

Skubal, by contrast, represents pitching stability and control—assets that often age better than star hitters. Still, there is no guarantee Detroit would accept even this offer, and the Yankees may be unwilling to sacrifice two of their most valued position prospects for a pitcher who may not be truly available.