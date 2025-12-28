MLB Rumors: Red Sox reportedly have three primary targets apart from Alex Bregman

The Boston Red Sox have made strategic moves to enhance their roster for the upcoming season. The team has already signed five players, and the front office is reportedly focused on additional acquisitions during the offseason, including the pursuit of free agent Alex Bregman for the 2026 MLB campaign.

While Bregman is considered a top priority for the Red Sox, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports that the team has its eyes on three other potential targets. Shortstop Bo Bichette, second baseman Ketel Marte, and third baseman Isaac Paredes have emerged as the Red Sox’s primary options to strengthen their lineup.

With such prominent names on their wishlist, the Red Sox face a challenging decision. Should they miss out on signing Bregman, they will have to carefully evaluate which of Bichette, Marte, or Paredes would best bolster their squad.

Adding insight into the situation, a former Chicago Cubs teammate of Bregman has commented on the high expectations surrounding his impending decision about his MLB future for next season.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates.

Additional prospective targets for the Red Sox

In addition to these three players, reports suggest the Red Sox are considering other candidates to fortify their team. Brendan Donovan, following a solid season with the St. Louis Cardinals, is perceived as a potential key acquisition.

Another intriguing name on the Red Sox’s radar is Tatsuya Imai, who has also captured the New York Yankees’ interest and whose deadline is already set. Furthermore, the Red Sox have reportedly shown interest in Kazuma Okamoto, who has drawn attention from other teams.

Red Sox’s latest signings

The Red Sox have been a major talking point this offseason with their aggressive approach to strengthening their roster for the 2026 MLB season. With five key players already secured, they are aiming for a serious challenge for next year’s World Series title.

1B Willson Contreras

SP Sonny Gray

SP Johan Oviedo

SP Jake Bennett

OF Isaiah Jackson

