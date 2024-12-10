MLB News: Brian Cashman reveals plans to move Aaron Judge to a new position for the 2025 season

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman recently discussed adjustments planned for the team ahead of the 2025 MLB season. Beyond new roster additions, Cashman hinted at a potential position change for Aaron Judge in the outfield.

According to Cashman, the Yankees might move Judge to right field, a decision that aligns with the team’s roster strategy for the upcoming season. Judge primarily played center field in 2024 but is remembered for a costly error in the World Series against the Dodgers.

Cashman clarified that the team does not intend to pursue a new center fielder, as they already have strong internal options to fill that role. However, he emphasized that the Yankees will remain aggressive in free agency, seeking upgrades at various positions.

Following the team’s failure to re-sign Juan Soto, the Yankees have a gap in the outfield. While the current need isn’t focused on adding outfielders, first base remains a priority after Anthony Rizzo’s departure.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 29: Manager Aaron Boone #1 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees talk during batting practice prior to a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 29, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Aaron Boone identifies possible center field replacement

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone revealed that Jasson Dominguez could step into the center field role. Dominguez, who played in just 18 regular-season games and three playoff contests in 2024, made a notable impact, contributing a run during the postseason.

Cashman and Boone discuss Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s role

Cashman also touched on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s potential role within the Yankees. The GM indicated that the team prefers using Chisholm at second or third base, a sentiment echoed by Boone, who advocates for keeping him at third base for the 2025 season.