MLB News: Juan Soto’s new contract with the NY Mets could boost his value under one condition

The drama surrounding Juan Soto‘s future is finally over. The New York Mets made the most compelling offer, securing Soto for the next 15 years, according to his contract terms. With a groundbreaking $765 million deal, Soto now holds the largest contract in the MLB and the U.S. sports history—and he could earn even more.

Despite the New York Yankees, Soto’s former team, putting forth a competitive bid of $760 million over 16 years, it wasn’t enough to sway the star outfielder. That decision sparked frustration among Yankees fans, as Soto will now join their cross-town rivals.

While the sheer dollar amount of the deal is significant, money may not have been the sole factor in Soto’s choice. There’s potential for him to earn even more if certain performance conditions are met. According to ESPN’s Jorge Castillo, Soto could surpass $800 million if both parties agree to extend the contract after five years.

Juan Soto can opt out after the 2029 season, or the Mets can negate that option by triggering a $4 million raise to $55 million per year for the remaining 10 years of Soto’s deal. If the opt-out is voided, the total value of Soto’s 15-year contract could soar to $805 million.

Soto’s contract: The largest in MLB history

As is the case in other sports like soccer or the NBA, Major League Baseball (MLB) is seeing an increase in the value of its players as they continue to elevate the level of play. The most recent example of this trend came when Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese sensation, signed a record-breaking $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Soto’s new contract, MLB has once again set a new benchmark. His deal will not only be the largest in MLB history, but it will also make Soto the highest-paid player in the history of the New York Mets franchise. Soto is set to earn $51 million annually, surpassing the $34 million a year that Francisco Lindor currently receives. To put this into perspective, Soto’s contract is worth more than the combined value of 22 MLB team owners.

Soto’s career Stats: A glimpse at his legacy

After nearly 1,000 games played in the MLB, Juan Soto has cemented his place among the game’s elite. If the New York Mets outfielder can maintain his level of performance in the 2025 MLB season, he could further elevate his career numbers, which already reflect his outstanding tenure with the Washington Nationals.

Over the course of seven seasons, Soto has played 936 games, making 4,088 plate appearances and recording 3,280 at-bats. He has scored 655 runs, logged 934 hits, and smacked 201 home runs. Additionally, Soto has shown his base-stealing prowess with 57 stolen bases. His impressive stats were enough to convince the Mets to outbid the Yankees and secure his services for the foreseeable future.