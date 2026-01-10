Aaron Rodgers takes a shot at NY Jets while praising Mike Tomlin’s Steelers in 2026 NFL playoffs

Aaron Rodgers continues to defend Mike Tomlin amid rumors that still suggest the head coach could be fired with a loss to the Houston Texans. The quarterback even praised Tomlin by comparing his time playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers to what happened with the Jets.

“I think the way that he creates the culture and allows guys to be themselves is an important part of team chemistry in the locker room. Being a healthy locker room. One thing I really love, and it’s kind of the antithesis of where I was, is that there are not really any leaks in the boat.”

Rodgers decided to join the Steelers after two very difficult years in New York. The veteran was constantly the target of media criticism, and a few months ago Aaron Glenn showed him the door by preferring Justin Fields. That uncertainty led the quarterback to consider retirement, but in the end he chose to chase one more Super Bowl in Steel City.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers takes another shot at NY Jets

Aaron Rodgers hinted that during his time with the New York Jets, many people inside the organization leaked rumors and information to hurt him. That does not happen at all with Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

“Every year you have difficulties and adversity, both on the field and off the field. And to go through a season like this and to be able to focus on football, and not have a lot of other little b*****it out there has been really nice.”

Advertisement

Rodgers is preparing for his first playoff game in four years against the Houston Texans. In addition, the quarterback will try to end a bad streak for the Steelers and Tomlin: nine years without a postseason victory.

Advertisement