The Oakland Athletics traded away most of their stars but Frankie Montas stood put... For now. Here, we talk about three teams that could use another ace.

The Oakland Athletics have no intention of competing right now. Once again, they decided to keep one of the lowest payrolls in all of MLB and traded away nearly every big-name player during the offseason.

However, one of their most valuable assets is still on the team. right-hander SP Frankie Montas drew plenty of interest during the shortened offseason, yet the only pitcher they moved was Sean Manaea.

Then again, that doesn't mean that the new-look A's won't welcome a trade for Montas at some point in the season. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 3 teams that should give them a call.

MLB Trade Rumors: 3 Teams That Should Trade For Frankie Montas

3. Atlanta Braves

The World Series champions haven't gotten off to the best start of the season. The Atlanta Braves have been widely inconsistent, and plenty of that has had to do with their starting rotation.

Mike Soroka will be out for the foreseeable future and they could use another reliable arm on the mound. Montas is 2-2 with a 3.44 ERA over six starts, which is better than the 4.08 ERA (8th-worst) the Braves' starters have posted thus far.

2. Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers committed half a billion dollars to their middle infield in the offseason. They proved that they want to compete and turn things around, yet they're still several pieces away from contention.

But if Charlie Woodward's team is for real, then they should look to improve that poor rotation, as neither of their starters is ace material. They've posted the sixth-worst ERA in the Majors (4.08) while also having the fifth-most walks (90).

1. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox went to great lengths to improve their team in the offseason, yet they can't seem to find any sort of consistency right now. Truth be told, they should look to improve nearly every aspect of their roster.

They have the 13th-highest ERA in the league at 3.81 but also have the sixth-fewest innings of work at just 231.1. Simply put, they need starters who can go deep in games and keep their terrible bullpen away from the mound.