Munetaka Murakami reacts after tying Aaron Judge for MLB home run lead with historic White Sox blast

Munetaka Murakami tied Aaron Judge for the MLB home run lead while setting a Major League record during the Chicago White Sox loss to Seattle.

The Chicago White Sox continue to see the impact of Munetaka Murakami grow with every passing series, and Friday night brought another historic moment for the Japanese slugger. During a 12-8 loss to the Seattle Mariners, Murakami launched a first-inning home run that not only tied Aaron Judge, who recently reacted to Anthony Volpe demotion, for the Major League lead in homers, but also set a new MLB record in the process.

After the game, Murakami reflected on how the conversation around his game has changed since arriving in the majors. “In the first meeting, there were a lot of critical questions about me hitting the fastball and getting the velocity up,” Murakami said through interpreter Kenzo Yagi via MLB.com. “Now the results are coming to be, and I think the questions are coming differently at the moment. I want to ask you guys how I’m doing.”

The answer has become increasingly obvious across baseball. Murakami’s solo shot off Mariners starter Emerson Hancock gave him home runs in eight consecutive series openers, establishing a new Major League record. The blast also snapped a streak of five straight strikeouts while further cementing his role as the centerpiece of Chicago’s rebuilding project.

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Murakami continues rewriting expectations in rookie season

Murakami’s latest homer traveled 380 feet to left field at 106.2 mph off the bat, according to Statcast. It marked the first opposite-field home run of his MLB career and pushed his season total into a tie with Judge atop the league leaderboard.

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI LEAVES THE YARD 😤



He ties the league lead with home run No. 15 😮 pic.twitter.com/jN5hIbf774 — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2026

What has impressed the White Sox most is not simply the power production, but the consistency behind it. Murakami now has 15 home runs against 15 different pitchers, showing an ability to adjust against a wide variety of arms despite pitchers continuing to attack him differently throughout the season.

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“During the season, there’s always good and bad, ups and downs,” Murakami said. “It doesn’t matter what the results are, but to prepare each day in the same routine and prepare myself for the game is most important.”

White Sox believe Murakami’s impact will continue growing

Chicago’s front office already views Murakami as one of the franchise’s foundational pieces moving forward. General manager Chris Getz revealed before Friday’s game that several MLB executives have congratulated the organization for signing the Japanese slugger, whose arrival has dramatically changed the perception of the team.

Getz also believes Murakami is still far from reaching his ceiling, especially as he continues adapting to how opposing pitchers are game-planning against him. His discipline, preparation, and work ethic have consistently stood out internally throughout the season.

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For a White Sox team searching for long-term stability and star power, Murakami’s emergence has quickly become one of the most important developments of the season. And with his name now alongside Judge atop the home run leaderboard, the attention surrounding him will only continue to grow.