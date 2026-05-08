NY Yankees set to promote top prospect Spencer Jones after Jasson Dominguez injury

The New York Yankees are reportedly set to promote top prospect Spencer Jones after Jasson Dominguez suffered an injury against the Texas Rangers.

The New York Yankees are reportedly preparing to call up Spencer Jones, giving the organization a long-awaited chance to pair the towering slugger with Aaron Judge in the same outfield. The move comes shortly after Jasson Dominguez suffered an injury during Thursday’s win over the Texas Rangers.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Yankees are expected to promote Jones ahead of their upcoming series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The organization has not officially confirmed the move, but the timing aligns with Dominguez being sidelined for the next few weeks after suffering a low-grade left AC joint sprain.

Jones, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, has been one of the hottest hitters in Triple-A this season. The 6-foot-7 outfielder is slashing .258/.366/.592 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs through 33 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, continuing to showcase the power potential that has made him one of the most intriguing prospects in the organization.

Advertisement

Aaron Boone praises Spencer Jones’ recent progress

Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently highlighted the improvements Jones has made over the last several weeks, especially in limiting strikeouts while maintaining his power production.

Spencer Jones #93 of the Yankees makes a catch. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“The last three or four weeks have been a lot of consistent at-bats,” Boone said, according to MLB.com. “The power has been there; less swing and miss, which is some of the things we were seeing a little bit in Spring Training.”

Advertisement

Boone also noted how Jones adjusted after some early struggles in Triple-A. “After that second week in Triple-A where he struggled a little bit with swing and miss, he’s cleaned that up,” Boone added. “I think I saw he’s leading all of Minor League Baseball in RBIs. He’s put himself in the mix.”

Yankees open major opportunity for Jones

The Yankees’ decision to reportedly promote Jones instead of players with more major league experience, such as Anthony Volpe or Oswaldo Cabrera, suggests the team wants to give the young outfielder a real opportunity to contribute consistently.

Before his injury, Dominguez appeared set for extended playing time in the Yankees’ outfield, especially with Giancarlo Stanton still recovering from a calf strain. Now that opportunity may shift directly to Jones.

Advertisement

SurveyHow impactful will Spencer Jones be for the Yankees this season? How impactful will Spencer Jones be for the Yankees this season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The possibility of seeing Judge and Jones together in the lineup has been discussed inside the organization for years because of their similar size and elite power potential. This weekend could finally mark the beginning of that experiment at the major league level.