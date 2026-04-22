NY Mets’ 12-game skid puts MLB postseason chances in serious doubt

The New York Mets recently dropped their 12th straight game, extending what has become a brutal losing streak. Based on MLB history, that kind of skid makes it highly unlikely the club can reach the 2026 postseason, effectively putting their chances of returning to a World Series in serious jeopardy.

The striking statistic comes from SNY Mets on X: “The Mets lost their 12th game in a row tonight (April 21). No MLB team has ever made the postseason after suffering a 12-game losing streak during the regular season.” The latest loss also came amid a viral moment, as the Minnesota Twins mocked the Mets in a widely shared post.

Historically, that claim holds up. While some teams have managed to overcome 10- and 11-game skids and still reach October, 12 straight losses has long stood as a statistical breaking point. Only a handful of teams in MLB history have rebounded from double-digit losing streaks to make the postseason, most recently the Cleveland Guardians in 2025 after a 10-game skid.

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The worst record in baseball right now

At 7-16, the Mets currently hold the worst record in MLB, and it’s happening with April not even over. The contrast with last season is stark, when they finished the month at 21-10 and still fell short of the postseason, despite avoiding any major losing streak like the one they’re dealing with now.

"They're going to hold us accountable and it's on us to flip the script here."



Carlos Mendoza was asked what type of reaction he expects from Mets fans tonight in the team's return home: pic.twitter.com/eBeAdXI1CM — SNY (@SNYtv) April 21, 2026

The Mets are essentially a coin flip at this point. On paper, they still have the talent and payroll to play well over .500 the rest of the way, but they have already burned through much of their margin for error. If the streak reaches 13, they won’t just be chasing the standings, they’ll be battling against a historical precedent that has never been overcome.

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With Juan Soto expected to return from the injured list, the Mets are hoping to stop the bleeding before the situation becomes even more dire. While the expanded playoff format offers more paths to October, history continues to stand firmly against them.