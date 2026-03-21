NY Mets’ Carlos Mendoza reveals why Sean Manaea will open season in ‘piggyback’ role

The New York Mets will begin the 2026 season with a different pitching approach, as Sean Manaea is set to work in a “piggyback” role instead of a traditional starting spot. Manager Carlos Mendoza explained the decision as part of a broader plan to manage innings and maximize flexibility early in the year.

Mendoza detailed the reasoning behind the move. “The way we see it is he’s taking that turn right now and probably two times through the rotation because of the schedule and the off days — we don’t feel like we need a sixth starter yet, and he’s going to make starts for us,” he said, via SNY. The strategy allows the Mets to delay adding another starter while keeping Manaea stretched out.

The Mets will open with a five-man rotation that includes Freddy Peralta, Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Clay Holmes and Nolan McLean. Manaea will work behind those starters to provide multi‑inning coverage and stay stretched out — even after he admitted frustration after being bumped from NY Mets’ Opening Day rotation.

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Mendoza prioritizes flexibility early in season

Mendoza’s approach reflects the Mets’ focus on adapting to the early-season schedule. With multiple off days, the team does not need a sixth starter right away, making the piggyback strategy a practical solution.

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This setup keeps Manaea involved without adding strain to the rotation and gives the Mets a chance to assess their pitching depth. He posted a 3.72 ERA with nine strikeouts and a 0.93 WHIP over 9.2 spring innings, a solid workload that keeps him ready for a larger role.

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Manaea could transition into starting role

Although Manaea will begin in a hybrid role, the plan is not permanent. Mendoza indicated the left-hander is expected to take starts after the first couple of turns through the rotation.

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If the Mets need additional innings or face changes in the rotation, Manaea could quickly shift into a traditional starter role. For now, the strategy reflects a calculated decision to balance depth, health and performance early in the season.

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