NY Yankees confirm key roster moves involving Grichuk, Cabrera ahead of Opening Day

The New York Yankees finalized an important decision on their roster ahead of Opening Day. Randal Grichuk has secured a spot on the team, while Oswaldo Cabrera is being optioned to Triple-A, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the move, highlighting that Grichuk’s experience and ability to provide depth in the outfield were decisive factors. “Randal Grichuk has made the team,” Boone said, signaling confidence in the veteran’s role for the season.

Cabrera, meanwhile, will begin the year in Triple-A, giving him regular playing time and a chance to further develop. It mirrors the organization’s broader approach to youth development, seen recently when the Yankees sent Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A after Yankees sent Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A.

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Grichuk Brings depth and versatility to the Yankees

Grichuk’s inclusion adds flexibility to the Yankees’ outfield rotation. With Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Austin Wells already locked into starting roles, Boone values Grichuk’s ability to play multiple positions and pinch-hit in crucial situations.

Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the Yankees poses for a photo during Photo Day. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

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This move ensures the team carries reliable depth behind its stars, maintaining competitive balance while managing potential injuries over a long season. Grichuk’s track record against left-handed pitching also provides Boone with matchup options throughout the year.

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Cabrera’s development path continues in Triple-A

Optioning Cabrera allows him to accumulate consistent at-bats and refine his game at the minor league level. The Yankees see him as a potential contributor in the near future, but regular playing time is essential for his growth.

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By keeping Cabrera in Triple-A initially, the Yankees can monitor his progress and recall him if needed, maintaining organizational depth while preparing for in-season adjustments. This strategy reflects a careful approach to roster construction ahead of the 2026 campaign.

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