NY Yankees sent Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A: Why he missed the Opening Day roster

The New York Yankees optioned top prospect Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A despite a strong spring performance, as a crowded outfield left no clear path for him to begin the season on the Opening Day roster.

“One of the things I told him is that I’m proud of him… it didn’t affect anything in the way he carried himself, day in, day out, the way he worked,” manager Aaron Boone said, according to MLB.com, highlighting Dominguez’s approach throughout camp.

Dominguez hit .325 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and three stolen bases in 14 spring games, making a strong case to stay in the majors. However, with limited opportunities available, the Yankees opted to send him to Triple-A for regular playing time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yankees’ outfield depth creates tough decision

The presence of Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham in the outfield, along with Giancarlo Stanton at designated hitter, left little flexibility for additional everyday players. The team is also considering Randal Grichuk as a bench option, further reducing available roster spots, a situation that mirrors how Boone could take calculated risk with veteran catcher J.C. Escarra recently as the Yankees continue evaluating depth pieces.

Jasson Dominguez #24 of the Yankees follows through on his second inning RBI base hit. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Advertisement

With so many established options, keeping Dominguez in a limited role was not seen as the best path for his development. The organization prioritized consistent at-bats over a reduced role in the majors.

Advertisement

see also Freddy Peralta, NY Mets not expected to reach extension ahead of 2026: Why are talks stalled?

Triple-A assignment seen as development move

The Yankees view this decision as part of Dominguez’s long-term growth. General manager Brian Cashman had already indicated that regular playing time would be key for the young outfielder, aligning with the team’s approach.

Advertisement

SurveyDid the Yankees make the right call with Jasson Domínguez? Did the Yankees make the right call with Jasson Domínguez? already voted 0 people

“You want him playing regularly… that’s ultimately what it comes down to,” Boone said. Dominguez is expected to remain part of the Yankees’ plans and could return to the majors once an opportunity opens during the season.

Advertisement