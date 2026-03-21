NY Mets’ Francisco Alvarez back in lineup, key for revamped team with Bichette and Robert Jr.

The New York Mets got a boost on Saturday as catcher Francisco Alvarez returned to the lineup after missing time with back stiffness. The 22-year-old is set to contribute to a revamped roster that includes newcomers Luis Robert Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed Alvarez’s readiness. “Better. Saw him earlier this morning, was getting treatment. Definitely feeling better, moving around fine. The plan is for him to go through his workout, he’s going to swing the bat. Everything goes well, he’s back in the lineup tomorrow (today),” Mendoza said, via SNY. Alvarez had exited Thursday’s spring game due to back stiffness but is now cleared to play.

Alvarez has been productive this spring, hitting .364 with a home run. Last season, he posted 11 home runs and 32 RBIs, and the Mets will lean on him for both offensive consistency and defensive leadership.

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Key piece in Mets’ new era

Alvarez’s return highlights his role in the Mets’ restructured lineup. With Pete Alonso gone and Robert Jr. and Bichette added, Alvarez provides stability and helps blend new and returning talent, as Bichette aims to meet the NY Mets’ standards in pursuit of the World Series.

Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets looks on during spring training workouts at Clover Park on February 16, 2026 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

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Staying healthy and performing consistently behind the plate will be crucial as the Mets aim to establish a strong team identity. A strong start from Alvarez can set the tone for both pitching management and overall team performance.

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Eyes on Opening Day

The Mets open their 2026 season on March 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. A fully healthy Alvarez gives the lineup balance, helps the pitching staff, and could be key in setting the early season rhythm.

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