NY Mets could consider trading Freddy Peralta despite disappointing first season

The New York Mets could consider trading Freddy Peralta before the MLB trade deadline despite his struggles, with teams still interested in his past All-Star-level production.

The New York Mets expected Freddy Peralta to anchor their rotation after acquiring the veteran right-hander, but his first season in Queens has unfolded far differently than anticipated. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Mets now face a difficult decision regarding one of their most valuable potential trade pieces.

“I don’t understand it,” Peralta said, according to MLB.com, after his latest rough outing against the Milwaukee Brewers. “I feel good. The stuff is good. Everything is there… I’ve been working to figure it out, I’m not going to give up. Just have to keep going through this and keep fighting.”

Despite Peralta’s struggles, his trade value remains significant because of his past success and expiring contract. The Mets could still attract interest from teams searching for rotation help, especially from contenders hoping a change of scenery can help the right-hander return to his previous form.

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Peralta’s struggles have changed Mets’ plans

Peralta’s difficult season continued Monday night in Milwaukee, where he allowed seven runs over 5.1 innings against his former team. His ERA climbed to 5.01, ranking among the highest marks for qualified starting pitchers in MLB this season.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the Mets is taken out of game. John Fisher/Getty Images

The performance added to a disappointing campaign for a pitcher who arrived with expectations of becoming New York’s ace. However, his track record remains appealing after he posted a 17-6 record with a 2.70 ERA during his final season with the Brewers. For teams looking for pitching before the August 3 trade deadline, Peralta represents a potential buy-low opportunity.

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Could the Mets maximize Peralta’s trade value?

The Mets’ front office, led by president of baseball operations David Stearns, is expected to evaluate multiple trade possibilities before the deadline. Reports indicate New York is open to listening on most of its roster, with a limited group of untouchable young players.

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Peralta’s future in Queens remains uncertain, but his contract situation and past production could make him one of the more intriguing names available if the Mets decide to move him.