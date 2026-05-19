NY Mets designate Austin Slater for assignment ahead of expected Luis Robert Jr. activation

The New York Mets have designated outfielder Austin Slater for assignment, a roster clearing that opens the door for a potential Luis Robert Jr.'s comeback.

Austin Slater’s time in Queens has come to an end, at least for the foreseeable future. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the New York Mets have designated the veteran outfielder for assignment, a move that immediately sparks questions regarding Luis Robert Jr.’s potential return to the active roster.

With this roster move, manager Carlos Mendoza clears a crucial spot on the 26-man roster for the battles ahead. While Robert Jr. continues to progress in his recovery from a herniated disc, the front office has yet to establish an official timeline for his return, alongside Francisco Lindor, to action this season.

The front office ultimately cut bait on Slater following a prolonged offensive slump. Slashed down by a disappointing .220 batting average and a complete power outage—featuring zero home runs, zero triples, and a mere two RBIs on the year—the veteran outfielder clearly struggled to find his footing in the majors this season.

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While other high-profile Mets, such as trade acquisition Bo Bichette, continue to endure slow starts in the regular season, Slater will now enter the waiver wire or face free agency in an attempt to rebuild his stock and latch on with a new club.

Luis Robert Jr. #88 of the New York Mets walks back to the dugout.

The Mets’ 26-man roster post-Slater

As the Mets look to spark internal production while awaiting the highly anticipated return of Luis Robert Jr., New York’s 26-man roster undergoes a slight configuration following this veteran departure.

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Here is how the Mets’ 26-man roster currently shapes up:

Position Players (13) Catchers (2): Luis Torrens, Hayden Senger First Basemen (1): Mark Vientos Second Basemen (1): Marcus Semien Third Basemen (1): Bo Bichette Shortstops (1): Vidal Brujan Outfielders (6): Juan Soto, Nick Morabito, Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Tyrone Taylor, Brett Baty (utility depth) Designated Hitter (1): MJ Melendez

Pitchers (13) Starting Rotation (5): Freddy Peralta, Sean Manaea, David Peterson, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean Bullpen (8): Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Craig Kimbrel, Brooks Raley, Daniel Duarte, Huascar Brazoban, Austin Warren, Tobias Myers



Armed with this revised depth chart, the Mets are pushing to build serious momentum in the NL East following an emotional Subway Series victory over the New York Yankees. However, with an injured list that already features anchors like Francisco Lindor and Jorge Polanco, Mendoza and his staff will need to creatively maximize their remaining options to keep the club afloat.