NY Mets-Diamondbacks series opener moved to afternoon start amid dropping temps

The New York Mets have announced several schedule adjustments for their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, citing a forecast of biting cold and high winds. Most notably, Tuesday and Wednesday’s contest has been moved up to a 4:10 p.m. ET first pitch to avoid the evening’s deepest freeze.

Tuesday night’s conditions are expected to turn particularly harsh, with wind chill values plummeting into the low 20s (Fahrenheit). Meteorologists are tracking wind gusts that could reach 40 mph throughout the evening, creating a challenging environment for both players and fans.

The outlook for Wednesday offers only a slight reprieve. While the skies are expected to stay clear, a projected high of 46°F (8°C) and steady 10 mph eastern winds will keep the “real feel” well below freezing. By moving the start times up, the Mets hope to conclude play before the most extreme temperatures settle in after sundown.

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Navigating life without Soto

The weather isn’t the only chill the Mets are dealing with. The club also is creating a backup plan to replace superstar Juan Soto, who remains sidelined with a calf injury.

🚨TIME CHANGE 🚨



Tomorrow’s and Wednesday’s games against Arizona have both been moved to 4:10 p.m. due to expected cold weather and windy conditions.



ℹ️👉 https://t.co/3n6clhwDzu pic.twitter.com/yO4YnZ49JN — New York Mets (@Mets) April 6, 2026

With Soto’s elite bat missing from the lineup, the pressure shifts to manager Carlos Mendoza to spark an offense that has struggled to find its rhythm early in the regular season. Despite the slow start, the clubhouse remains confident in Mendoza’s tactical approach as they look to build on the momentum of their series-finale victory over the San Francisco Giants.

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Arizona’s edge in Queens

The visiting Diamondbacks (5-5) arrive in New York with a history of success at Citi Field. Arizona has taken four of their last five games in the Mets’ home park, a statistical “X-ray” that suggests the Diamondbacks are more than comfortable playing in the Big Apple.

While past records don’t dictate future results, Mendoza’s squad will need a disciplined performance to keep Arizona from continuing their winning trend in the opening two games of this series.